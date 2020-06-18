Advertisement

Judge accepts one plea agreement in the death of a 5 year old, rejects another

Cali Anderson
Cali Anderson(KOLO)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:19 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Those hearing details of the death of 5 year old Cali Anderson could only imagine the suffering of her final days. According to investigators she died of malnutrition, the victim of what appeared to be willful neglect and abuse out of sight in the Reno apartment her father Tyler Anderson and his wife, Averyauna Enoch shared.

At some point in the spring of 2018 she died. Her body was apparently driven to Sacramento and placed in a storage locker, where it was later discovered.

The pair were charged separately. Tyler Anderson, who had apparently been working two jobs and going to school was often absent from the home. He was charged with second degree murder.

Averyauna, now divorced from him and known by the last name of Enoch, had been the primary caregiver. She was charged with first degree murder.

Both plead guilty. The plea agreement set a potential sentence for each.

Her sentencing hearing came first. She was facing a possible sentence of life with the possibility of parole after 20 years. Described by her attorney as the product of an abusive childhood diagnosed at an early age with bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia, she made a brief statement accepting responsibility.

The judge, however, could not support the plea agreement or the sentence.

”I can’t do it,” said Judge Kathleen Drakulich, “and as a result she has the opportunity to withdraw her plea.”

That’s what happened. So, Averyauna Enoch is now facing trial.

Tyler Anderson’s hearing followed.

“I tried my best to save Cali,” he said, “but the decisions needed to rescue my daughter needed to be made long before that horrific day.”

The judge accepted his plea agreement and the proposed sentence, life with the possibility of parole after 10 years, but that was as far as she would go.

“I understand the decisions of the parties in this case and why Mr. Anderson was permitted to plea the way he plead, but I think it’s a very lucky day for him. And course, when I say a lucky day and just mean as we’ve talked about it. It’s an incredibly heinous case and possibly the saddest case that’s ever come before this court.”

