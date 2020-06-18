Face masks required at table games without barriers in Nev. casinos

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The next time you go inside a casino, you could be asked to wear a face mask.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board updated its policy on face masks requiring visitors to use face coverings at table games if there is no barrier between players and the dealer. The requirement also applies to spectators or any other person within six feet of any table.

The policy also adds casinos must offer anyone coming inside a mask or have signs throughout the casino letting people know that face masks are available.

The move comes as Nevada’s daily COVID-19 cases have increased since the state loosened restrictions.

The policy also reiterated that employees wear protective equipment.

“Appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) may be required or recommended by federal, state, or local authorities. When required or recommended, licensees must ensure that PPE is utilized by employees and provide training on how to properly use and dispose of all PPE.”

The board mentioned more updates could be coming, if the COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

“In conjunction with state and local health officials, the Board will continue to ensure that best practices are used in the mitigation of COVID-19, and its effect on the resumption of gaming operations, and will issue further notices as appropriate.”

