Face masks required at table games without barriers in Nev. casinos
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The next time you go inside a casino, you could be asked to wear a face mask.
The policy also adds casinos must offer anyone coming inside a mask or have signs throughout the casino letting people know that face masks are available.
The move comes as Nevada’s daily COVID-19 cases have increased since the state loosened restrictions.
The policy also reiterated that employees wear protective equipment.
The board mentioned more updates could be coming, if the COVID-19 cases continue to increase.
“In conjunction with state and local health officials, the Board will continue to ensure that best practices are used in the mitigation of COVID-19, and its effect on the resumption of gaming operations, and will issue further notices as appropriate.”
