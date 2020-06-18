Advertisement

Face masks required at table games without barriers in Nev. casinos

Many people took advantage of Nevada casinos reopening after its was closed due to the pandemic. June 4, 2020
Many people took advantage of Nevada casinos reopening after its was closed due to the pandemic. June 4, 2020(KOLO)
By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 2:44 PM PDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The next time you go inside a casino, you could be asked to wear a face mask.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board updated its policy on face masks requiring visitors to use face coverings at table games if there is no barrier between players and the dealer. The requirement also applies to spectators or any other person within six feet of any table.

The policy also adds casinos must offer anyone coming inside a mask or have signs throughout the casino letting people know that face masks are available.

The move comes as Nevada’s daily COVID-19 cases have increased since the state loosened restrictions.

The policy also reiterated that employees wear protective equipment.

The board mentioned more updates could be coming, if the COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

“In conjunction with state and local health officials, the Board will continue to ensure that best practices are used in the mitigation of COVID-19, and its effect on the resumption of gaming operations, and will issue further notices as appropriate.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pardons for Minor Marijuana Offenses

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nevada Pardons Board granted pardons for minor marijuana convictions.

KOLO

Report highlights malicious Google Chrome extensions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
Google Chrome extensions are being used to spy on users.

News

Fire at Dayton’s historic railroad depot a hard hit for those part of restoration

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The burning down of Dayton's Carson-Colorado Railroad Depot

News

Burning Down of Carson & Colorado Railroad Depot a Devastating Blow to Dayton

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Former Oregon chancellor to lead Nevada university system

Updated: 6 hours ago
Melody Rose began her career as a political science professor and served as chancellor of the Oregon University System from 2013 to 2014, making her its first female chancellor.

Latest News

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Sunshine and a warming trend are in the forecast through the weekend. Expect a daily afternoon breeze, but light winds otherwise. Temperatures will warm back into the 90s for valley floors by the weekend into next week. Lake Tahoe will see highs in the 80s. A few T-storms are possible in the afternoons and evenings next Tuesday through Wednesday. Summer arrives on Saturday at 2:43 PM PDT. -Jeff

News

Mormon Crickets

Updated: 7 hours ago
Mormon Crickets are on the move across Northern Nevada.

News

Rebuilding The Reno Phil

Updated: 7 hours ago
Season 52 for the Reno Phil will look and sound a bit different, due to COVID-19 health guidelines.

News

- clipped version

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Local DACA recipient responds to Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Bridget Chavez
A local DACA recipient is sharing her reaction to the Supreme Court's ruling.