Desperate and in need of DETR’s help

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -- Art Fabian of Sparks says he reached out to KOLO 8 News Now because he is desperate, alone and out of money.

He also says he's unable to contact Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) for help.

He's the face and voice behind facts like Nevada's current unemployment rate of more than 25 percent.

Asked how he is coping, Fabian replied: ”I’m already taking anxiety medicine. I’m so stressed out every day because I don’t know what my future holds except probably in the next two or three weeks I’m going to be homeless.”

Fabian revealed he’s two months behind on rent, he has no money to his name, and his credit card is maxed out.

Some days he only eats one meal a day because it's all he can afford.

"My body might be tired, but my mind is going 1000 miles-an-hour. I'll wake up at 1 o'clock, 2 o'clock, 3 o'clock, 4 o'clock in the morning and go now what?" Fabian said.

He says after he lost his income another problem surfaced.

“The transmission started acting up and then it finally gave out...and the next thing you know my vehicle got towed,” Fabian said.

He worked as a bellman at the Nugget Casino in Sparks, but says he had to leave in February for medical reasons.

If it wasn’t for the pandemic, he would be at work.

He applied for unemployment insurance April 2. A problem on his application needs adjudication, but he can’t get through to talk with a DETR representative.

“Getting on the phone is just all automation constantly all day long. It’s depressing. It’s like why even bother calling? You’re not going to get through,” Fabian. said.

His situation makes it difficult to look for another job.

“I’m a little concerned about my situation. I don’t want to commit to somebody and then I’ve got all this other stuff going on and then I have to stop and tell them hey I’ve got to take care of this and then they’ll go, ‘We don’t want this guy.’” Fabian said.

“I want to be stable,” he added. “I want to make sure I have a roof over my head, transpiration. I just want to be normal. I want to be happy.”

His message for DETR?

“Get some more help,” Fabian said. “Stop telling us to keep calling because that’s not working. You can’t get through. I talked to numerous other people. It’s just everyday I called 62 times the other day. Nothing.”

He has something to say to Gov. Steve Sisolak.

“He needs to get his priorities right and step up to the plate and do something about this situation,” Fabian said.

KOLO made a request to Sisolak’s office to ask what steps are being taken to address these kinds of problems.

This is a link to contact Sisolak’s office: http://gov.nv.gov/Contact/Contact/

Art Fabian, left, and KOLO 8 News Now anchor Noah Bond. (Noah Bond)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.