California orders people to wear masks in most indoor spaces

Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:12 PM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California will require people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn’t possible under a statewide order issued Thursday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom had previously allowed local governments to decide whether to mandate masks, and major counties like Los Angeles and San Francisco already require people to wear them inside and outside.

The order will require people to wear masks when inside or in line for any indoor public spaces, in healthcare settings, while waiting for or riding public transportation and in outdoor spaces where its not possible to stay six feet apart from others. It exempts outdoor recreation where people can stay distanced.

To read the full story, click here.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

