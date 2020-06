RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunny skies are in the forecast for the rest of the week. After a Wednesday that will be on the cool side for June, temperatures are on the way up through the weekend. By Saturday, most valley locations will warm into the 90s, with 80s in the forecast for Lake Tahoe. Summer officially arrives on Saturday, at 2:43 PM PDT. -Jeff

