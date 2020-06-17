News
TMCC Senior Recognition Ceremony
TMCC
(TMCC)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:27 PM PDT
|
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Education
Students encouraged to use "SafeVoice" this summer
Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 8:18 PM PDT
|
By
Terri Russell
Despite school closures throughout the state, students are still using the “SafeVoice” App to tell someone about problems they are seeing.
Education
'All In' event encourages young black men to learn, speak out
Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 8:33 PM PDT
|
By
Kurt Schroeder
Close to 100 people gathered in City Plaza Sunday afternoon for the 'All In' event. The goal was to encourage young black men to learn about the history of social injustice and how they can make a difference.
Washoe Co. Senior Recognition Celebrations
North Valley Senior Recognition Ceremony
Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 12:44 PM PDT
North Valley Senior Recognition Ceremony
Washoe Co. Senior Recognition Celebrations
Reed Senior Recognition Ceremony
Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:36 AM PDT
Reed Senior Recognition Ceremony
Washoe Co. Senior Recognition Celebrations
Spanish Springs Senior Recognition Ceremony
Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:34 AM PDT
Spanish Springs Senior Recognition Ceremony
Washoe Co. Senior Recognition Celebrations
Damonte Ranch Senior Recognition Ceremony
Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:32 AM PDT
Damonte Ranch Senior Recognition Ceremony
Washoe Co. Senior Recognition Celebrations
Galena Senior Recognition Ceremony
Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:30 AM PDT
Galena Senior Recognition Ceremony
Washoe Co. Senior Recognition Celebrations
Wooster Senior Recognition Ceremony
Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:27 AM PDT
Wooster Senior Recognition Ceremony
Washoe Co. Senior Recognition Celebrations
McQueen Senior Recognition Ceremony
Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:32 AM PDT
McQueen Senior Recognition Ceremony
Washoe Co. Senior Recognition Celebrations
Hug Senior Recognition Ceremony
Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:30 AM PDT
Hug Senior Recognition Ceremony