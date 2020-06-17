Advertisement

Swan Lake water irrigates hay field 5 miles away

By Terri Russell
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:19 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For several years it’s been the story of Swan Lake.

A wet winter back in 2017, combined with effluent and flood waters filled what is typically a dry lakebed.

Homes were damaged and walls were built and still the questions about what to do with the water remain. Last year with approval by the city of Reno and the Airport Authority a pipeline was built along with a pump.

Now water travels five miles to an open area called American Flats owned by the county.

“About 160,000,000 gallons we’ve pumped,” says Bryan Heller, City of Reno Assistant Director of Public Works. Heller says the pumping started about two months ago. “Since April 1st which has lowered the lake by about three tenths of a foot,” says Heller.

Reno taxpayers laid out the initial $2.7 Million to pay for the pipe and pump.

They continue to pay the monthly power bill.

However, the preparation of land, equipment to irrigate, and planting of hay was later paid for by the farmer who won the bid to maintain the 250 acres.

He should recoup his investment once the hay is sold. Heller says the farmer receives 2,000 gallons of water every minute at no charge.

He says the lake goes down 2.5 feet every summer.

This method contributes about four inches to the effort. Initially the 250 acres will grow grain hay.

But with a 7-year contract they hope to eventually grow alfalfa.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Some tribes reopen their casinos despite state opposition

Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 11:44 AM PDT
|
By SUSAN HAIGH/Associated Press
In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom also urged tribal leaders to remain closed, fearing a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Business

Local woman forms company despite disability

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 4:38 PM PDT
|
By Ben Deach
CEO Pam Loveless worked for years as a mortgage professional and traveling underwriter before being deemed permanently disabled.

Business

End of an Era: Harrah's Reno "Does not plan to reopen"

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 2:23 PM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
While many of the casinos across the State reopened, an icon of the gaming world remains closed.

Business

JC Penney closing 154 stores; none in Nevada

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 7:56 PM PDT
|
By JOSEPH PISANI/AP Retail Writer
The Plano, Texas-based retailer said it could take about 10 to 16 weeks to complete the closures.

Latest News

Business

Lucky Beaver back open 24/7 after shutdown

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 4:20 PM PDT
|
By Bridget Chavez
The Lucky Beaver in Reno has resumed its gaming operation after the coronvirus shutdown.

Business

Peppermill reopens after coronavirus shutdown

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 9:33 PM PDT
|
By Bridget Chavez
The Peppermill is reopening after the COVID-19 shutdown kept doors bolted shut for more than two months.

Business

Business in Reno stopping spread of COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 6:17 PM PDT
|
By Noah Bond
Belfor Property Restoration at 50 Artisan Means Way off South Virginia Street is the west coast hub for the United States.

Business

Food donation drive for animals at Sierra Nevada Zoological Park

Updated: Jun. 2, 2020 at 4:26 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Zoo leaders say the pandemic has decimated them.

Business

Businesses react to riots after peaceful protest

Updated: Jun. 2, 2020 at 1:54 AM PDT
|
By Abel Garcia
As a result of Saturday’s riots, business owners said they are angry, upset, and they believe this situation could have been handled differently. Moving forward they want to address racial issues in our community to avoid this from happening again.

Business

COVID-19's impact on one business

Updated: Jun. 1, 2020 at 6:13 PM PDT
|
By Noah Bond
Fallon business owner AmyJo Grissom is on the verge of losing her business.