Reno doctor returns from treating COVID-19 patients on east coast

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Jeff Gladding, a local Reno doctor, is back in the Silver State after spending more than a month helping treat COVID-19 patiends in Newark, New Jersey. Gladding spent two weeks self-quarantining upon his return to Northern Nevada.

“Since then work has really kind of picked up and the surgery centers are really trying to make up for lost time and they’ve got pretty full schedules,” he said.

Gladding was part of the intubation team at New Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark putting patients on ventilators. Since returning to Reno, he said he hasn’t had to treat many COVID-19 patients here.

“I’m not really dealing with COVID patients anymore because by and large, they don’t really exist in Reno,” Gladding said.

Cases across Nevada have increased, but Gladding explained that is in part because of more testing and loosened restrictions.

“The disease prevalence still isn’t that great as we’ve gone into quarantine. We’ve lessened that prevalence and that’s what the whole flatten the curve thing was all about,” he said.

He said the recent protests could be part of the increase in cases, but the main concern is for people who are high risk.

“If you’re elderly, if you’ve got COVID morbidity, you really want to maintain social distancing, so that may not be the place for you," he said. "But if you’re that inclined to go and protest anyways, wear your mask, bring some hand sanitizer, stay away from people who are coughing and look sickly.”

When it comes to fears over a second wave, Gladding said hospitals are much better prepared than they were in March.

“Now, I mean people know what’s going on so none of those variables are going to apply come tomorrow or the fall for that matter,” he said.

If he’s asked to help out again in another hot spot, he said he won’t hesitate.

“Because of my youth and health and being unmarried and untethered, I’m in a perfect position, where I can just up and leave," he said. “Where I see it’s the right thing to do and there is a community in need.”

