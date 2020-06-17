Advertisement

Reno doctor returns from treating COVID-19 patients on east coast

By Bridget Chavez
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 8:51 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Jeff Gladding, a local Reno doctor, is back in the Silver State after spending more than a month helping treat COVID-19 patiends in Newark, New Jersey. Gladding spent two weeks self-quarantining upon his return to Northern Nevada.

“Since then work has really kind of picked up and the surgery centers are really trying to make up for lost time and they’ve got pretty full schedules,” he said.

Gladding was part of the intubation team at New Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark putting patients on ventilators. Since returning to Reno, he said he hasn’t had to treat many COVID-19 patients here.

“I’m not really dealing with COVID patients anymore because by and large, they don’t really exist in Reno,” Gladding said.

“I’m not really dealing with COVID patients anymore because by and large, they don’t really exist in Reno.”

Dr. Jeff Gladding

Cases across Nevada have increased, but Gladding explained that is in part because of more testing and loosened restrictions.

“The disease prevalence still isn’t that great as we’ve gone into quarantine. We’ve lessened that prevalence and that’s what the whole flatten the curve thing was all about,” he said.

He said the recent protests could be part of the increase in cases, but the main concern is for people who are high risk.

“If you’re elderly, if you’ve got COVID morbidity, you really want to maintain social distancing, so that may not be the place for you," he said. "But if you’re that inclined to go and protest anyways, wear your mask, bring some hand sanitizer, stay away from people who are coughing and look sickly.”

When it comes to fears over a second wave, Gladding said hospitals are much better prepared than they were in March.

“Now, I mean people know what’s going on so none of those variables are going to apply come tomorrow or the fall for that matter,” he said.

If he’s asked to help out again in another hot spot, he said he won’t hesitate.

“Because of my youth and health and being unmarried and untethered, I’m in a perfect position, where I can just up and leave," he said. “Where I see it’s the right thing to do and there is a community in need.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19 Updates: 7 new cases

Updated: 23 hours ago
Washoe County also reported 14 new recoveries.

Health

Employee at Spanish Springs Save Mart tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:38 PM PDT
|
By Staff
The store plans to reopen Monday at 7 p.m.

Health

California has recorded more than 5,000 COVID-19 deaths

Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 5:15 PM PDT
California is gradually reopening after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 19. 

Health

Barton Foundation to donate $100,000 to local nonprofits

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:53 AM PDT
|
By Barton Foundation
The Barton Foundation will begin accepting applications on June 15 from local nonprofit organizations for this year’s $100,000 Community Health Grant program.

Latest News

Health

Mammovan returns to Northern Nevada next week.

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 4:22 PM PDT
|
By Staff
It provides screening to all women regardless of economic status.

Health

More than 1 month of declining coronavirus rates in Nevada

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 3:49 PM PDT
|
By SAM METZ and MICHELLE L. PRICE/Associated Press
The governor says Nevada has made significant progress meeting five benchmarks he set in late April.

Health

Adhesive tape helps diagnose melanoma

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 3:31 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Each year more than 100,000 people are diagnosed with Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. Doctors sometimes cut tissue from the mole or lesion to get a sample of cells for see if it is suspicious. Now a piece of tape is doing the same thing.

Health

Patient speaks the truth about aphasia

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 5:06 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
The speech and language disorder Aphasia impacts more than patients with Parkinsons Disease. Yet, few people know what it is, how it happens, and what it means to a patient’s ability to speak.

Health

Washoe county health district offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 9:08 AM PDT
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is underway at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. Officials at the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) said they’ve tested hundreds of residents since Monday and have around 5,000 tests.

Health

Telemedicine: not just for rural patients anymore

Updated: Jun. 2, 2020 at 2:09 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Telemedicine has come into its own, thanks to COVID-19. What was once thought to be a great way to deliver medical care to rural areas, it is now being used frequently for patients living just a short distance away from offices.