Advertisement

Pelosi requiring masks for lawmakers for House hearings

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, listens during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on proposed changes to police practices and accountability on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Washington. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, listens during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on proposed changes to police practices and accountability on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Washington. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 9:19 AM PDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi is requiring that House members wear masks when attending committee hearings, an edict that comes amid spiking COVID-19 cases in many states.

The requirement does not apply to the House floor, where a Republican lawmaker who tested positive for coronavirus was recently seen without a face covering. Pelosi, D-Calif., wears a mask when making her way about the Capitol but removes it when speaking.

The tightening mask rules came as the House Judiciary panel conducted a drafting session Wednesday on a policing bill, the first such meeting held under new rules permitting remote attendance. At a hearing last week, several GOP lawmakers, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, declined to wear masks, which are considered an easy, effective way to combat the spread of the virus.

An advisory by Attending Physician Brian Monahan said that for House members “in a limited enclosed space, such as a committee hearing room, for greater than 15 minutes, face coverings are REQUIRED.” It said face coverings will be provided for those who arrive without face covers.

The Capitol physician's guidance “cites new studies that speak to the broad scientific consensus on the effectiveness of mask-wearing to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the Democratic aide said in an accompanying statement, adding that the Sergeant of Arms will deny entry to lawmakers who don't wear masks and committee chairs can refuse to recognize them.

Pelosi is requiring lawmakers to conform to the guidance, according to an advisory to lawmakers shared by a senior Democratic aide on condition of anonymity.

The Capitol complex is typically bustling at this time of year, but the House, with 431 voting members at present, has been mostly absent, voting most recently late last month. Some members, often those who take their political cues from President Donald Trump — who does not wear a mask — simply decline to wear one as well.

The Senate, more manageable with 100 members, has been voting regularly, and most members are disciplined about wearing a mask.

House panels are ramping up their legislative work amid the pandemic, drafting an annual defense measure and yearly spending bills. Wednesday's Judiciary session was the first committee drafting session since the coronavirus shut down the Capitol in March.

Many states are seeking to reopen aggressively and mask usage is uneven at best as the country enters the summer.

Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., announced earlier this week that he have contracted COVID-19 but has recovered. He was spotted on the House floor recently without a mask.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘BLM but so does yours’: Women pay for deputy’s meal

Updated: 1 hour ago
When two women decided to pay for a Tennessee deputy’s breakfast, their gesture surprisingly wasn’t the sweetest part of his day.

News

Local business launches virtual fundraiser challenge to support Eddy House

Updated: 2 hours ago
Intuit is holding a virtual challenge fundraiser to support the Eddy House.

National

Cream of Wheat to review use of chef mascot on packaging

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cream of Wheat has announced a review of its mascot, following other major food brands who announced they would change or review the use of packaging accused of perpetuating racial stereotypes.

News

Justices reject end to DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 3 hours ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

Latest News

News

WCSO arrest Sun Valley arson suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Macaluso
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has arrested James Mcerquiaga for suspected arson in Sun Valley.

National

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

Updated: 5 hours ago
Jean Kennedy Smith, the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, died at 92, her daughter confirmed to The New York Times.

National

1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The latest figure from the Labor Department marked the 11th straight weekly decline in applications since they peaked at nearly 7 million in March as the coronavirus shut down much of the economy.

National

World War II forces sweetheart singer Vera Lynn dies at 103

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
Dame Vera Lynn, the endearingly popular “Forces’ Sweetheart” who serenaded British troops abroad during World War II, has died at 103.

National

Europe hit by local infection spikes; China's outbreak wanes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ELENA BECATOROS, KEN MORITSUGU and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press
The virus has infected more than 8.3 million people since it emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

National

Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park

Updated: 9 hours ago
The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a California park was killed in a gunbattle with Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies seeking him as kidnap and assault suspect, according to authorities and a family lawyer.