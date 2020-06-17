Nine Reno veterans graduate from CAMO program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO)

The Court Assisting Military Offenders program- known as “CAMO” held its graduation outside of the Washoe County Courthouse on Tuesday.

“This program is built to help these vets overcome adversity and give them a second chance literally,” said Shane Whitecloud of the VA of Northern Nevada.

Nine graduates were honored at the ceremony. All completing the 12-18 month long program – overseen by judge Shelly O’Neill. Their criminal records expunged upon graduation.

"I strongly believe that without this program I wouldn’t be here,” said David Ayo, who graduated on Tuesday and said he plans to pay it forward by helping out future veterans in the same situation he was 14 months ago.

