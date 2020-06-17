Advertisement

Nevada unemployment, DMV sites down Saturday

DETR logo(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:57 PM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said the unemployment website will be down Saturday, June 20, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DETER is performing a statewide network upgrade.

The outage affects other state websites as well, including the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system and call center will not be affected, People can still file online at www.employnv.gov or call the and can call the PUA Call Center at 800-603-9681 on Saturday between 8 a.m. and noon.

During the network update on Saturday, Nevada’s unemployment insurance operations, its call centers and DETR and JobConnect sites will not work. People processing claims will not be able to file a claim or get resource materials on the website or call unemployment call centers. People are encouraged to wait until Sunday to contact call centers and file claims.

After June 20, After the 20th, filers for state unemployment insurance benefits should use the online application available round-the-clock at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html. People unable to file online can file by calling a UI Claims Call Center between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday and Saturday between 8 a.m. and noon. Northern UI Call Center: 775-684-0350; rural areas and out-of-state: 888-890-8211.

“We will work and collaborate with state technical staff during and post outage in order to address and resolve any issues should they arise,” DETR Director Heather Korbulic said in a statement. “We know how important our claim sites are for filers, and our staff is committed to working to ensure our systems are up and running post outage in order to assist hard-working Nevadans who are in need of our agency’s services and unemployment insurance benefits.”

