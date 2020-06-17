NDOW encourages people to get out and fish

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -With summer just around the corner and the weather getting warmer, the Nevada Department of Wildlife is reminding people that now is the perfect time to go out and fish.

Ashley Sanchez with NDOW says for they past three month, wildlife officials have been stocking area streams, ponds and lakes and the fish are ready to be caught.

“It’s fun for the family,” she said. “Nevada is known as being an extremely dry state, but we actually have 200 ponds and lakes, and we have over 600 streams and rivers to fish in. And it’s easy to find one close to home if you do your research and plan ahead.”

Urban fishing areas, like the Sparks Marina, make for an easy place for first time anglers to get out and learn the skill.

Sanchez says they have seen an uptick in people buying fishing licenses this year, so planning ahead is key in making sure fishing holes don’t get too crowded.

To help people find places to fish,

