Kicking off Reno Restaurant Week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - June 17th, 2020 is the first day of Reno Restaurant week.

It’s a way to give back to Northern Nevadan organizations.

Cheree Boteler is the owner of Hungry in Reno and organizer of Reno Restaurant week.

Having to push back, she said now is the best time to kick off this week long event.

“The best part about this is no matter what place you are with how you feel about COVID, you can do take out or delivery and sit dine in,” explained Boteler."There’s something for everyone and you can support in that way which is great because it offers you that opportunity without pushing into your personal space."

The event is simple.

It’s to honor our local food and drink community, all while supporting them during these unexpected times.

“I wanted it to not be event based,” said Boteler. “I wanted it to be so whoever participated had a special menu, you just go there and enjoy it and that’s it.”

There are over 50 establishments participating with each restaurant offering different deals..one of them right here in midtown.

Canyon Deml is a server at Sup.

“We’re offering a soup trio, so you get the chance to try 3 different soups,” said Deml. “We offer, 8 ounces of that with a white or wheat roll and a drink and it’s only $10. We have vegan and vegetarian options.”

Boteler said her goal is to connect us to those behind the food and drinks, all while keeping you full.

“There’s a reason why people chose this industry and almost always because of their passion for food and drink, not to make a buck,” added Boteler. "But to create a place for people to have a good time and eat good food and drinks.

Reno Restaurant week kicks runs through June 17th- 24th.

The event runs June 17th-24th 2020. (KOLO)

All the net proceeds of this event will be donated equally between 3 charities in our area.

For a list of participating restaurants, click here

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.