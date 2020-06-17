Advertisement

Juneteenth 2020 arrives with racial tensions a critical topic; Reno’s celebration will look different

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:11 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 155 years ago, on June 19th 1865, slaves in Galveston, Texas learned they’d been freed, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been issued by President Abraham Lincoln. Now, in 2020, Juneteenth will be celebrated under the cloud of COVID-19 and with protests against racial injustice and police brutality taking place across the world.

“Our ancestors were some of the people who started many traditions. They were engineers, they were entrepreneurs, they were business owners," said KaPreace Young, President of the <a href="https://www.nnbcas.org/">Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society</a>. "It’s important for us to acknowledge how far we’ve come and how far we still have to go.”

Young stresses while police brutality is at the forefront of many conversations in 2020, black and brown people face multiple systemic injustices on a day-to-day basis.

“Whether that be the housing inequalities and inequities that black people and minoritized people face, whether that be wage gaps or the lack of access to loans from banks and interests rates," said Young. "It’s important we understand what the nation was built off of and what it is today.”

Joe Randolph, a board member with NNBCAS, says while the fight against racism has long taken place, this latest movement has felt especially powerful. He urges everyone to approach the uncomfortable and continue to educate themselves, especially with Juneteenth.

“You’re starting to see, as I call them ‘allies’, that are now coming to the table, putting their voice in the room," said Randolph. "That’s what it’s going to take to help up shift and drive change in this community, whether it’s mentally with education or with laws and legislation.”

With NNBCAS’s annual Juneteenth celebration canceled due to COVID-19, there’s a smaller gathering taking place. Shades of Queening is putting on ‘<a href="https://www.facebook.com/167078797472466/photos/rpp.167078797472466/689561778557496/?type=3&theater">Freedom Friday</a>’ from 4-7 p.m. at City Plaza. There will be music, attendees will add chalk art and local artist Joe C. Rock will enlist the help of some as he starts his mural on the boards covering City Hall.

“This is really for us to come together to celebrate Juneteenth in a way we may not have thought we were going to," said Young. "But we can still acknowledge the significance of the day.”

