Gov. Sisolak celebrates decision to pardon marijuana offenders

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is celebrating a resolution passed by the State Board of Pardons Commissioners to pardon those convicted of minor marijuana offenses.

The Board’s decision was unanimous.

Prior to January 1, 2017, it was illegal to possess one ounce or less of marijuana. January 1, 2017 was the day Question 2 became law in Nevada making marijuana legal for recreational use.

While the offenders will be pardoned, their criminal records will not be sealed.

Today, the Nevada State Board of Pardons Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution I put forward to pardon those convicted of minor marijuana offenses, which are now legal. pic.twitter.com/iqcg0InUp5 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 17, 2020

