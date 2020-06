RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Lake Tahoe Fire Department has put out a structure fire at Alpine Boat Storage in Incline village.

It happened on June 17, 2020 just after 530 a.m.. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, but 6 boats and 7 jet skis were damaged.

There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.