Embattled councilwoman steps down as Las Vegas mayor pro tem

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore has stepped down as mayor pro tem.

She made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday at City Hall.

Fiore is facing a possible recall and was under fire for racially divisive comments she reportedly made at a recent county Republican convention.

Fiore, who is white, says she’s committed to healing the community and the allegations aren’t the reason for her decision to step down.

Fiore also says she will continue to represent Ward 6 as a councilwoman. Mayor Carolyn Goodman says she’s talked to Councilman Stavros Anthony about replacing Fiore as mayor pro tem. Anthony served as mayor pro tem for Goodman from July 2011 to April 2015.

