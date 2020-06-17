Advertisement

Embattled councilwoman steps down as Las Vegas mayor pro tem

In this June 3, 2013, file photo, then-Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore, R-Las Vegas, works in committee during the final day of the 77th Legislative session at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev.(AP Photo/Cathleen Allison, File)
In this June 3, 2013, file photo, then-Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore, R-Las Vegas, works in committee during the final day of the 77th Legislative session at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev.(AP Photo/Cathleen Allison, File)(Cathleen Allison | AP)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 8:09 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore has stepped down as mayor pro tem.

She made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday at City Hall.

Fiore is facing a possible recall and was under fire for racially divisive comments she reportedly made at a recent county Republican convention.

Fiore, who is white, says she’s committed to healing the community and the allegations aren’t the reason for her decision to step down.

Fiore also says she will continue to represent Ward 6 as a councilwoman. Mayor Carolyn Goodman says she’s talked to Councilman Stavros Anthony about replacing Fiore as mayor pro tem. Anthony served as mayor pro tem for Goodman from July 2011 to April 2015.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

News

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

Updated: 43 minutes ago
President Donald Trump asked China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit meeting to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products, according to a new book by former Trump national security adviser John Bolton that is highly critical of the president.

News

Driver killed in crash identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The accident happened on Sunday, June 7, 2020 on Pyramid Highway and Egyptian Drive.

National

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden is ratcheting up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” but “takes no responsibility” and “exercises no leadership.”

News

Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks to be charged

Updated: 2 hours ago
Prosecutors have decided to file charges against the Atlanta Police Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks.

Latest News

News

Gov. Sisolak celebrates decision to pardon marijuana offenders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Governor Steve Sisolak applauds the decision to pardon those convicted of minor marijuana offenses in Nevada.

News

Target announces Juneteenth as a company holiday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Retail giant Target has announced it will make Juneteenth a company holiday.

News

Woman caught on video yelling racial epithets at family in N.C.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
A video shows a woman yelling racial slurs at a family from Charlotte.

News

Businesses ask patrons to waive right to sue if they get COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
As businesses reopen across the U.S. after coronavirus shutdowns, many are requiring customers and workers to sign forms saying they won’t sue if they catch COVID-19.

National

Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta charged with murder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Garrett Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground as he struggled for life after a confrontation Friday, said the Fulton County district attorney.

News

Aunt Jemima brand name, imagery dropping after 131 years

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
After 131 years of the Aunt Jemima brand, PepsiCo has announced they will be changing the name and packaging.