Driver killed in crash identified

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified a driver killed after an accident on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Investigators say it appears a Mazda RX-8 was traveling northbound on SR-445, Pyramid Highway, at Egyptian Drive. The Mazda approached the area where the two northbound lanes merge into a single lane. The Mazda hit a blue Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck that was also traveling northbound.

Officers say both vehicles overturned.

The driver of the Mazda, Terrell O’Neil, 20, of Sparks, was transported to an area hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

