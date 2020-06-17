Advertisement

COVID-19 will impact wildfire evacuations

Image License<br />Photo: USFS / MGN / CC BY 2.0 License Link
Image License<br />Photo: USFS / MGN / CC BY 2.0 License Link(WEAU)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:28 PM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As if we didn’t have enough to contend with, the wildfire season is here and we’re going to experience it for the first time during a pandemic. The fires are already here, in greater number in fact than normal. Most have been man-caused. Most small.

The virus forced some agencies to change their training methods and recruit more seasonal personnel, anticipating some may fall sick and be unavailable.

It’s had an impact in another area as well--planning for the fires which may force evacuations.

The basic advice hasn’t changed. If you feel in danger, don’t wait for a first responder to knock on your door. Leave.

But what if a fire forces some from their homes for extended periods of time?

Typically, evacuation centers would be set up. In the age of social distancing that’s not going to work.

“The notion of a high school gym or cafeteria with rows of cots side by side will be replaced,” says Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District spokesman Adam Mayberry. "We’ll partner with the Red Cross and they will look for multiple smaller options,:

A spokesperson at the Red Cross says evacuees may now be directed to an evacuation center, asked to stay in their cars with their families and, if longer-term shelter is needed they’ll be directed to what’s being called non-congregant housing which will likely be motel or hotel rooms.

In any case, the aim will be to keep them sheltered with people with whom they’ve been riding out the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

News

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

Updated: 43 minutes ago
President Donald Trump asked China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit meeting to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products, according to a new book by former Trump national security adviser John Bolton that is highly critical of the president.

News

Driver killed in crash identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The accident happened on Sunday, June 7, 2020 on Pyramid Highway and Egyptian Drive.

National

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden is ratcheting up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” but “takes no responsibility” and “exercises no leadership.”

News

Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks to be charged

Updated: 2 hours ago
Prosecutors have decided to file charges against the Atlanta Police Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks.

Latest News

News

Gov. Sisolak celebrates decision to pardon marijuana offenders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Governor Steve Sisolak applauds the decision to pardon those convicted of minor marijuana offenses in Nevada.

News

Target announces Juneteenth as a company holiday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Retail giant Target has announced it will make Juneteenth a company holiday.

News

Woman caught on video yelling racial epithets at family in N.C.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
A video shows a woman yelling racial slurs at a family from Charlotte.

News

Businesses ask patrons to waive right to sue if they get COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
As businesses reopen across the U.S. after coronavirus shutdowns, many are requiring customers and workers to sign forms saying they won’t sue if they catch COVID-19.

National

Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta charged with murder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Garrett Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground as he struggled for life after a confrontation Friday, said the Fulton County district attorney.

News

Aunt Jemima brand name, imagery dropping after 131 years

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
After 131 years of the Aunt Jemima brand, PepsiCo has announced they will be changing the name and packaging.