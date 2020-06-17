Advertisement

Christopher Columbus statue removed from St. Louis park

A statue of Christopher Columbus that stood in a St. Louis park for 134 years was removed Tuesday amid a growing national outcry against monuments to the 15th-century explorer.
A statue of Christopher Columbus, erected in Tower Grove Park in St. Louis 140 years ago, is taken down Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the direction of the park's Board of Commissioners. Such statues have come down in other U.S. cities after being viewed by some as symbols of exploitation. It will be cleaned and put in storage, with its future undecided. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
A statue of Christopher Columbus, erected in Tower Grove Park in St. Louis 140 years ago, is taken down Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the direction of the park's Board of Commissioners. Such statues have come down in other U.S. cities after being viewed by some as symbols of exploitation. It will be cleaned and put in storage, with its future undecided. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) (WIFR)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 8:27 AM PDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A statue of Christopher Columbus that stood in a St. Louis park for 134 years was removed Tuesday amid a growing national outcry against monuments to the 15th-century explorer.

The commissioners who oversee Tower Grove Park recently voted to remove the statue. It was loaded onto a truck Tuesday, but it wasn't clear what will become of it. Park officials didn't immediately reply to a phone message seeking comment.

Several Columbus statues have been targeted during the widespread protests over the death of George Floyd and racial inequality. Floyd, who was black and handcuffed, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after Floyd pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving.

A Columbus statue in Richmond, Virginia, was toppled last week. Seven people were arrested for vandalizing a statue of the explorer in Miami. And a statue of Columbus in Boston was beheaded.

In a statement on Tower Grove Park's Facebook page, the park board said the statue was originally placed in the park to celebrate the contributions of immigrants to the St. Louis region.

"But now, for many, it symbolizes a historical disregard for indigenous peoples and cultures and destruction of their communities," it said.

Statues of Columbus across the nation are often vandalized on Columbus Day in October as the explorer has become a polarizing figure. Native American advocates have also long pressed states to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day over concerns that Columbus spurred centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.

The St. Louis statue, dedicated in 1886, was the subject of protests in September. The park board, at the time, decided to keep the statue but add signs and markers that added historical context.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘BLM but so does yours’: Women pay for deputy’s meal

Updated: 1 hour ago
When two women decided to pay for a Tennessee deputy’s breakfast, their gesture surprisingly wasn’t the sweetest part of his day.

News

Local business launches virtual fundraiser challenge to support Eddy House

Updated: 2 hours ago
Intuit is holding a virtual challenge fundraiser to support the Eddy House.

National

Cream of Wheat to review use of chef mascot on packaging

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cream of Wheat has announced a review of its mascot, following other major food brands who announced they would change or review the use of packaging accused of perpetuating racial stereotypes.

News

Justices reject end to DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 3 hours ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

Latest News

News

WCSO arrest Sun Valley arson suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Macaluso
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has arrested James Mcerquiaga for suspected arson in Sun Valley.

National

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

Updated: 5 hours ago
Jean Kennedy Smith, the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, died at 92, her daughter confirmed to The New York Times.

National

1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The latest figure from the Labor Department marked the 11th straight weekly decline in applications since they peaked at nearly 7 million in March as the coronavirus shut down much of the economy.

National

World War II forces sweetheart singer Vera Lynn dies at 103

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
Dame Vera Lynn, the endearingly popular “Forces’ Sweetheart” who serenaded British troops abroad during World War II, has died at 103.

National

Europe hit by local infection spikes; China's outbreak wanes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ELENA BECATOROS, KEN MORITSUGU and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press
The virus has infected more than 8.3 million people since it emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

National

Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park

Updated: 9 hours ago
The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a California park was killed in a gunbattle with Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies seeking him as kidnap and assault suspect, according to authorities and a family lawyer.