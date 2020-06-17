Advertisement

‘BLM but so does yours’: Women pay for deputy’s meal

"I want to thank the two sweet black ladies who paid for my breakfast this morning. While waiting for a transport to be completed, I decided to have breakfast at a Cracker Barrel near the Nashville airport. I received this note from them," deputy Jody McDowell wrote on his Facebook page. (Source: Jody McDowell, Facebook)
"I want to thank the two sweet black ladies who paid for my breakfast this morning. While waiting for a transport to be completed, I decided to have breakfast at a Cracker Barrel near the Nashville airport. I received this note from them," deputy Jody McDowell wrote on his Facebook page.
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 12:38 AM PDT
(WAVE) - When two women decided to pay for a Tennessee deputy’s breakfast, their gesture surprisingly wasn’t the sweetest part of his day.

The message the ladies left for him touched Deputy Jody McDowell so much, he shared it on social media.

McDowell said he was eating at a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Nashville when his server told him his meal had been paid for. Two African American women left him a note, which read, “BLM, but so does yours. Thank you for your service. Breakfast paid.”

The deputy thanked the two strangers on his Facebook page, writing, “I want to thank the two sweet black ladies who paid for my breakfast this morning. While waiting for a transport to be completed, I decided to have breakfast at a Cracker Barrel near the Nashville airport. I received this note from them.”

