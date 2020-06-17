1970 Chevy Impala stolen; investigators seek thief

CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding a black 1970 Chevrolet Impala stolen Sunday from the Northridge Drive area of Carson City.

A neighbor’s security camera shows a man wearing dark, hooded jacket and dark sweatpants getting into the Impala at about 2:18 a.m. and driving away.

The Impala has 26-inch chrome wheels with Nevada license plates 334-L54.

Anyone with information or questions is encouraged to call dispatch at 775-887-2677, Detective Sam Hatley at 775-283-7852, Sgt. Daniel Gonzales at 775-283-7850, Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to https://secretwitness.com/.

The security camera video is here: https://neighbors.ring.com/n/82OLP5KQOj

