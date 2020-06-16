Standoff involving Washoe County Deputies in South Reno over

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says a 14-hour standoff is over at a home on Ravenswood Way off of Kivett Lane.

The standoff began when the WCSO received reports of a man who was armed and barricaded in his home near Geiger Grade.

Authorities say, at one point, the man pointed a gun at his brother and voiced threats against him. The man also fired a gunshot during the standoff.

The SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded. One person was transported from the scene by ambulance. A WCSO spokesperson says the injury was self-inflicted.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.