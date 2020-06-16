Washoe County COVID-19 Updates: 7 new cases

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - JUNE 17, 12 P.M. Washoe County is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases and 14 recoveries.

The new cases bring the total number in Washoe County to 2,023. The total recoveries is 1,318.

No new deaths were reported.

JUNE 16, 3:03 P.M. The same day the state of Nevada reported a record number of COVID-19 cases, Washoe County reported 13 new cases and 12 recoveries.

Washoe County has 2,016 infections on Tuesday. It reported 26 new infections on Monday.

The state of Nevada reported 379 new cases on Tuesday.

The 12 recoveries bring the total recoveries in Washoe County to 1,304.

Washoe County has 641 active cases. Forty-two percent of ICU beds are utilized and 16 percent of ventilators are in use.

