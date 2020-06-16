Silver State Sights: The Mackay Mansion

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO)

It’s the oldest building in a city full of historical relics.

“This was the first building built in 1859,” said tour guide Dawn Dessaussois. “She’s 161 years old, and this is the oldest building in Virginia City.”

Located at 129 S. D street, the Mackay Mansion was built by William Randolph Hearst’s father, George, who would later sell it to an Irish immigrant named John Mackay.

The mansion is fancy by today’s standards, much less those of the 1860′s. Probably why some of the eras biggest names made a point to visit. Mark Twain, Ulysses S. Grant, Alexander Graham Bell, and Thomas Edison all dined there.

The mansion has also been featured on numerous national television programs involving haunted buildings. If you want to see it for yourself, tours are available on weekends.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.