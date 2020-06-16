Advertisement

Silver State Sights: The Mackay Mansion

Virginia City’s oldest building remains a popular tourist attraction
The Mackay Mansion is located on D Street in Virginia City.
The Mackay Mansion is located on D Street in Virginia City.(staff)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:42 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO)

It’s the oldest building in a city full of historical relics.

“This was the first building built in 1859,” said tour guide Dawn Dessaussois. “She’s 161 years old, and this is the oldest building in Virginia City.”

Located at 129 S. D street, the Mackay Mansion was built by William Randolph Hearst’s father, George, who would later sell it to an Irish immigrant named John Mackay.

The mansion is fancy by today’s standards, much less those of the 1860′s. Probably why some of the eras biggest names made a point to visit. Mark Twain, Ulysses S. Grant, Alexander Graham Bell, and Thomas Edison all dined there.

The mansion has also been featured on numerous national television programs involving haunted buildings. If you want to see it for yourself, tours are available on weekends.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nevada extends highway closure after quake damaged repaired

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Earthquake repairs are taking longer than expected.

News

Profits over safety: Utility blamed in fire that killed 85

Updated: 17 minutes ago
A scathing grand jury report released Tuesday after a 2018 Northern California wildfire killed 85 people found that Pacific Gas & Electric officials repeatedly ignored warnings about its failing power lines, performed inadequate inspections to focus on profits and refused to learn from past catastrophes.

News

Standoff involving Washoe County Deputies in South Reno over

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Washoe County Deputies were involved in a standoff with a man in a South Reno neighborhood.

News

Girl Scouts offers virtual summer camp

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada is offering a virtual summer camp this year due to the pandemic. Camp Wasiu II's Virtual Camp-In Camp Out allows participants and their families to stay connected and head outdoors.

Latest News

News

State Route 182 reopens to traffic after Murphy Fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
Firefighters are working a 10-20 acre fire near Bridgeport in Mono County. SR-182 and SR-338 are closed near the Nevada state line.

National

Shake Shack ‘horrified’ NYC officers’ drinks may have had bleach

Updated: 9 hours ago
New York City police have determined there was no criminality by Shake Shack employees after three officers drank milkshakes believed to be contaminated with bleach.

News

SWAT standoff on Satellite Dr. comes to an end

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Sparks Police Department say officers responded to Satellite Drive this evening after reports of a man barricaded inside a home.

Education

Students encouraged to use "SafeVoice" this summer

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Despite school closures throughout the state, students are still using the “SafeVoice” App to tell someone about problems they are seeing.

Safety

Suspicious package in Gardnerville has been identified

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspicious package near Burger King in Gardnerville.

Crime

Reno Police arrest suspect for Attempted Murder

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Staff
The arrest is the result of a fight that took place on June 10, 2020 in the area of Neil Road and McCarran Boulevard.