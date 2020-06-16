Advertisement

Road resurfacing to close sections of US 95A

(WAGM)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:22 PM PDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Drivers should expect lane closures on sections of Alternate US 95 between Yerington and Schurz while NDOT crews resurface the road.

The closures will be in place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays starting June 17 through July 1, 2020.

Pilot cars will be in place on sections of U.S. 95A between West Goldfield Avenue in Yerington and the U.S. 95 junction in Schurz. The road work will take place on consecutive small sections of the highway, beginning at Schurz and progressing toward Yerington. Access to driveways and businesses will remain available.

Speed limits will be reduced to 45mph or lower in the work zone. Drivers should anticipate travel delays of up to 30 minutes if traveling through the work zone.

For more information on Nevada road improvement projects, click here.

