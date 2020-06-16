Advertisement

Nevada extends highway closure after quake damaged repaired

Repairs on U.S. 95 near Mina after a magnitutde-6.5 earthquake on May 15. Nevada Department of Transportation photo.
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:46 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TONOPAH, Nev. (KOLO) -The temporary closure of part of a major north-south highway in west-central Nevada to repair earthquake damage is being extended through June 30.

U.S. 95 between the U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360 junctions in Esmeralda and Mineral counties had been scheduled to reopen Wednesday.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said emergency repairs required due to damage from a May 15 earthquake have been completed but the closure will be extended for an additional pavement project.

