Limited access to TPO Office in Reno now available

By Terri Russell
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:43 PM PDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Coronavirus literally shut down the Mills B. Lane Justice Center in downtown Reno more than two months ago.

Legal proceedings are going on virtually.

And only a select group of people who worked here are greeted by security on weekdays.

But as of today, things are back to normal, but only slightly.

Temperatures will be taken, and appointments must be made by those who want to file a Temporary Protection Order in person.

“But we had a barrier, particularly a language barrier and sometimes just technology barriers,” says Judge Bridget Robb, with the Second Judicial District Court Family Division. “We want people to be able to come in. We will help them. If we can help you over the phone and don't drag you into the building. We would rather do that,” she says. Judge Robb says since the Coronavirus closure, Temporary Protection Order filings have been down.

While they are back up to near normal numbers, she suspects some seeking a TPO had trouble negotiating the process on-line.

That is why this pilot program is underway.

Clients need to call and make an appointment. They will be seen one at a time with an hour being set aside for each.

There's a 15-minute break between appointments.

That's to allow for disinfecting of surfaces which is something not necessarily taken under strict scrutiny in the past.

Which is why the TPO office has been moved to the first floor. “It also limits the number of high touch points that we have,” says Judge Robb, “People don't have to touch elevator buttons. They don't have to touch stair rails. It limits the amount of doorknobs people have to touch. Because again, we are very concerned about people who come here are safe,” she says. No one is willing to speculate when the TPO office will move back up to the third floor if ever, And when the building will actually be open up to the general public for court proceedings.

Experts say those moves will happen when the virus does.

