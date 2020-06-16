Eighth DUI conviction earns man prison sentence

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man convicted of his eighth drunk driving charge has received a 4- to 15-year prison sentence, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

John Manuel Brown, 61, pleaded guilty in Washoe District Court in February one a count of felony driving under the influence. Judge Egan Walker last Thursday sentenced him to four to 15 years in prison.

The Nevada Highway Patrol stopped Brown on Dec. 18, 2018, after an unsafe lane change by Brown almost led to a collection with the NHP trooper.

The district attorney’s office said Brown was erratic and belligerent once he got out of his vehicle and a nearly empty bottle of whiskey was in his pocket.

Brown’s blood alcohol was .296 percent, more than three times the legal limit. It was his ninth DUI arrest and eighth conviction since his first DUI arrest in 1983, the district attorney’s office said.

