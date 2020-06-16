3rd accused in Vegas protest attack plot to remain jailed

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A judge on Tuesday ordered one of there men with ties to an anti-government movement accused of trying to spark violence during recent Las Vegas protests to remain in federal custody pending his trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Koppe sided with federal prosecutors and says she feels 23-year-old Andrew Lynam would be a danger to the community if he was released.

Lynam’s lawyer Sylvia Irvin argued that the FBI and federal prosecutors relied heavily on a confidential informant. The judge and prosecutors noted that the FBI has video and audio records to back up many of the allegations.

