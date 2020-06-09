Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 7:34 AM PST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 7:35 AM PST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Latest News

Legal

GTI Copyright Complaint Procedures

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 9:12 AM PDT
Copyright Complaint Info

About Us

Virtual UNR campus tours now available

Updated: Apr. 21, 2020 at 4:05 PM PDT
|
By Noah Bond
University of Nevada online live virtual tours are now taking place for prospective students.

Legal

Gray Television, Inc. Terms of Use Agreement

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 6:51 AM PST
Terms of service

Legal

Gray Television, Inc. Privacy Policy

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 6:27 AM PST
Privacy policy

Latest News

About Us

Americans might love Cinco de Mayo, but few know what they’re celebrating

Updated: May. 5, 2019 at 6:02 AM PDT
While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo commemorates. One survey found that only 10% of Americans could describe the holiday’s origins.

About Us

Police say deadly Las Vegas freeway shooting was random

Updated: Oct. 16, 2016 at 10:01 AM PDT
|
By AP
Authorities booked 29-year-old Kenneth McDonald on Saturday on several charges including murder.

Download Our App

Updated: Aug. 29, 2016 at 12:38 PM PDT
See Links Below to Download the App

Summer Sale

Updated: Jul. 20, 2016 at 3:10 PM PDT
Summer Sale

Community Health Alliance

Updated: Mar. 4, 2016 at 2:31 PM PST
Community Health Alliance